Behold, America. The cutting edge of political thought has arrived—right there on the fence outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. Not with arguments. Not with policy proposals. Not even with coherent slogans. No, no—this time, it’s a full-scale deployment of dildo’s and middle-school humor, bravely unleashed in the name of “justice.”🤣

Somewhere, the greatest legal minds in history are weeping softly into their casebooks. Why spend years studying constitutional law when you can just hot-glue your worldview to a chain-link fence and call it activism? Truly, we’ve entered a renaissance!

Let’s talk about the target here: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Yes, the agency tasked with enforcing immigration laws, those pesky things passed by elected officials. The horror. The audacity. The sheer inconvenience of it all. Naturally, the only reasonable response is to transform a federal building into the set of a very confused, very angry, sexually frustrated bachelor party.

The strategy is nothing short of brilliant. If you can’t win the argument, just make the entire situation so bizarre that everyone forgets what the argument even was.

You have to admire the commitment. Someone, somewhere, said with a straight face, “This will show them,” and nobody in the room stopped the meeting.🤣

The public reaction is exactly what you’d expect. Half the country stares at the footage wondering if it’s satire. The other half insists it’s a profound statement on power structures.🤣

Nothing says “we’re the serious side” quite like turning civic protest into a traveling circus. If the goal was to make sure no one outside the echo chamber takes you seriously ever again—mission accomplished!

History will remember this moment as the day political discourse officially jumped the shark.

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