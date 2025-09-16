Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University was a shock to the conservative movement and to America. His voice, sharp and unflinching, made him a lightning rod — but he was also a citizen, a husband, a friend. His murder must not become the pretext for further violence.

We pride ourselves on defending life, order, and the rule of law. If we answer blood with blood, we abandon the very values we claim to protect. Violence isn’t strength; it’s weakness. It shreds trust, feeds polarization, and hands our opponents the moral high ground.

The right path forward is clear: let the justice system work, demand accountability, and honor Kirk’s legacy by fighting for ideas, not with fists or firearms. We should mourn him with dignity, not vengeance.

