The Duluth Works site traces back to the early 1900s, when U.S. Steel formed a subsidiary (Minnesota Steel Company) in 1907 to operate a plant in Duluth.

Construction began around 1908; by 1915 the mill was completed — at the time among the most modern steelworks in the world. The first ingot of steel was poured on December 11, 1916. The plant included a full suite of steel-making and finishing facilities: blast furnaces and open-hearth furnaces, a coke plant, blooming and billet mills, wire & rod mills, a nail/wire/fence post fabrication facility, its own railyard, by-product plants, and support infrastructure (warehouses, water pumping, rail lines, etc.).

Alongside the steelworks, U.S. Steel built a planned company town — Morgan Park — to house the workers. It included homes, a boarding house, community buildings, school, hospital, and amenities. Morgan Park was celebrated as a “model city” / company town.

The purpose of Duluth Works when built: deliver steel to the expanding American Midwest and western plains. Initially, rails for railroads were envisioned — but by completion rail expansion had mostly peaked, so the plant shifted toward billet finishing and other products. At its peak, the mill employed between 3,000 and 4,000 workers; during World War II employment climbed to near 6,000. The plant consumed large amounts of raw materials: in the 1920s, annual consumption reportedly included ~735,000 tons of coal; over 700,000 tons of iron ore; 222,000 tons of limestone; 360,000 tons of scrap steel/iron; plus refractory and other materials.

At this time, the proximity to iron ore supplies from northern Minnesota (Iron Range) was a major advantage.

Thus, for decades the Duluth Works was a major industrial anchor: making steel, finished steel products, and supporting a whole community around it.

Starting in the late 1960s and into the 1970s, the plant began to decline. Several factors contributed: a declining demand for its products, increased competition (including foreign steel), and the fact that the plant was becoming outdated compared to modern steelmaking technology.

In June 1970, environmental pressure increased: regulatory bodies demanded U.S. Steel study and address emissions from Duluth Works. Instead of investing heavily to modernize (e.g., replacing open-hearth with basic oxygen furnaces), the company chose to begin closures. The “hot-end” — coke ovens, blast furnaces, open-hearth furnaces — was shut down in 1971, costing about 1,600 steel-making jobs. The “cold end” — wire, nail, rod, and other finishing operations — closed in 1973. By 1979, the coke-production and remaining steel operations ceased; by 1981 the plant was fully shuttered.

The closure had severe consequences: at one time Duluth Works had been the largest employer in Duluth; its shutdown triggered a major economic downturn.

After closure, the site was left largely idle. Over time the properties fell into disuse; many original buildings were demolished — most were gone by the 1990s. Because of contamination from decades of steel production — coal tar, heavy metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), by-products, and waste — the former plant site was designated as a contaminated zone: placed on the federal Superfund National Priorities List in 1983 and on Minnesota’s state Superfund list in 1984.

Cleanup has been extensive but slow. Contaminants affected soils, sediment in the adjacent St. Louis River estuary, and groundwater — impacting ecosystem health and posing human-health risks. Under agreements involving the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), remediation has been underway for decades; as of recent years, cleanup costs have been shared between EPA and U.S. Steel under frameworks like the Great Lakes Legacy Act. Some parcels (e.g. the site formerly occupied by a cement plant tied to Duluth Works) have been repurposed for other industrial or commercial use.

For much of the 20th century, Duluth Works was the only integrated steel mill in Minnesota, and the largest employer in Duluth. The facility helped transform the Duluth–Morgan Park area: not just economically, but socially — via Morgan Park, the company town housing workers and their families, complete with community infrastructure (homes, school, shops, hospital, etc.).

The steel and products manufactured — from wire, nails, fence posts, welded fabric, to structural components — contributed to regional and national infrastructure: railroads, roads, construction, and (in some cases) military installations (e.g., missile silo concrete reinforcement). The plant’s decline and ultimate closure is emblematic of the larger mid-20th-century shift in U.S. heavy industry: aging facilities, increased competition, environmental regulation, and the movement of steelmaking to more efficient or low-cost regions.

In modern times the site remains a cautionary tale of industrial boom, environmental cost, and economic disruption — but also a focus of environmental restoration, redevelopment, and efforts to convert former industrial land toward new uses.

