Property taxes are increasing across Minnesota due to a combination of higher local government costs, shifting property values, and reduced state support for some services. Cities and counties are facing rising expenses for wages, health insurance, public safety, and basic operations, leading many to propose some of the largest levy increases in years.

A big factor is the changing tax base. As commercial property values — especially office buildings — decline in parts of the state, a larger share of the tax burden shifts automatically onto homeowners. In places like Minneapolis, this has resulted in residential tax bills rising much faster than the levies themselves.

And there is no relief in sight thanks tp the DFL trifecta and Gov. Tim Walz who blew a 19 billion dollar budget surplus and kept spending us in to a 6 billion dollar deficit in spite of getting a 10 billion dollar tax increase. They blew 35 billion dollars. Let that sink in. This was totally avoidable.

Home values also play a role. If a property’s value increases more quickly than others in the community, its taxes rise even without major changes in local budgets. Strong demand for housing in many suburbs and lakeside communities has amplified this effect.

Together, these forces are pushing tax bills higher for many Minnesotans, creating financial pressure and driving ongoing debates about public spending and state–local funding responsibilities.

