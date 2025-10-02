On October 1, 2025, Washington once again failed the American people. At midnight, the federal government ground to a halt.👍 National parks closed. Federal workers were sent home without pay. Vital services slowed and other services stopped entirely. And at the heart of it all? Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.🤡

Democrats in Washington have made a habit of holding government funding hostage to force their radically wrong priorities. This time, it’s about forcing health care giveaways, expanding health benefits for illegal aliens, and advancing partisan programs at the expense of American taxpayers. This is not leadership. It is political extortion. And it is why Republicans call this what it is: the “Schumer shutdown.”

For months, Republicans have worked to pass a clean continuing resolution to fund the government and keep the lights on, presented multiple bipartisan proposals. But Democrats, led by Schumer, have insisted on attaching unrelated policy demands, threatening essential services if they don’t get their way.

This is not a negotiation. It is a tactic: shutdown by design. And the victims are everyday Americans. Small businesses, federal employees, and others who depend on timely government services are left paying the price for Schumer’s political theater.

Democrats will deny responsibility. They will claim this is a Republican shutdown. But facts tell a different story. Republicans control the House, and with the White House, have passed spending proposals. Senate Democrats, however, have chosen obstruction over compromise. They are leveraging the machinery of government to advance an agenda that cannot pass on its merits.

This is not fiscal responsibility. This is a political power play. And it is the Democrats who are forcing a shutdown. That is why history—and the voters—should call this exactly what it is: the Schumer shutdown.

We deserve leaders who will put service over politics, funding over factionalism. Republicans are ready to govern. Democrats, led by Schumer, must decide: will they compromise for the good of the nation, or will they continue to put politics over the people? They’ll put politics over people, of course. That’s what their history has been, and it’s been successful, why would they see the light and do what’s right now?

The choice is theirs. But so too is the blame.

