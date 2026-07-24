Yesterday, on July 23, 2026, Vance Boelter was sentenced in federal court to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 40 years in prison. The sentence concluded one of the most shocking acts of political violence in Minnesota’s modern history.

Boelter pleaded guilty to the June 14, 2025, attacks that claimed the lives of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman. He also admitted to the attempted murders of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, who survived despite suffering serious injuries. The attacks deeply affected Minnesota, prompting widespread concern about political violence and the safety of public officials.

The judge imposed consecutive life sentences to ensure Boelter would spend the rest of his life in federal prison.

Boelter still faces separate state charges in Minnesota, including first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, with additional court proceedings scheduled.

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