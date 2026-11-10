Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
1h

I like that you've taken the time to remember the tragedy and acknowledging the bravery and courage of mariners, especially those still sailing the last voyage of Edmund Fitzgerald. Thank you.

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