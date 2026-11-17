The fake Equal Rights Amendment is not about equality. It’s a Trojan horse. With new DFL majorities in St. Paul, this relic of 1970s radicalism is suddenly “poised for passage” next year. Republicans should treat it exactly as the founders of the modern conservative movement treated it: as a dangerous, open-ended blank check that hands courts and bureaucrats the power to rewrite American law in the name of “equality.”

The original ERA failed for good reason. Americans rejected it because they understood that the Constitution already prohibits sex discrimination through the Fourteenth Amendment and that the proposed amendment’s vague language—“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex”—was deliberately elastic. That elasticity is the point. Once ratified, activist judges and progressive administrators, and God knows that’s all this state has, will use it to force outcomes voters have repeatedly rejected: taxpayer-funded abortion without limits, the erasure of sex-based protections for women in sports, prisons, and shelters, and the subordination of parental rights and religious liberty to the newest gender ideology.

Minnesota’s DFL leaders aren’t interested in closing some mythical gap in legal equality. Women already vote, own property, serve in the military, and dominate higher education. What the Left wants is a constitutional club to beat down any remaining distinction between the sexes when that distinction becomes inconvenient to their agenda. They tried this federally and failed. Now they intend to run the same play at the state level while the political window is open. It will pass and that putrid Amy Klobuchar already said she’d sign it.

A serious Republican Party doesn’t negotiate with Trojan horses. It exposes them, fights them, and defeats them. The ERA isn’t progress. It’s a deliberate attempt to lock in radical, insane, not normal social policy under the false flag of fairness.

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