If you relied on the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Year in Review to understand what actually happened in this state, you’d never know Minnesota suffered one of the most brazen, expensive, and embarrassing government fraud disasters in the nation. You’d think the year was defined by cultural fluff, carefully curated grievances, and the usual progressive hobbyhorses — not by billions of taxpayer dollars lighting up the sky like a bonfire of incompetence.

That omission isn’t journalism. It’s protection.

Minnesota didn’t just experience fraud. It experienced systemic collapse — repeated warnings ignored, audits shelved, whistleblowers brushed aside, and state agencies shoveling money out the door while federal investigators were practically screaming for attention. This wasn’t a single rogue nonprofit or a clever grift. It was a multi-year, multi-program failure enabled by a political culture allergic to accountability and a media ecosystem unwilling to apply pressure where it mattered.

And yet, when the Star Tribune stepped back to declare what “defined the year,” the fraud scandal never registered.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press, the second largest newspaper in the state ignored it too. What a disservice. Those two papers have no respect for the people of Minnesota.

Why would the two largest papers in Minnesota choose to bury and ignore this, the biggest news story in the state, and one of the biggest in the country?

Because admitting the truth would require admitting something far more uncomfortable: Democrat one-party control failed — spectacularly. Minnesota’s DFL held the governor’s office, the legislature, and the bureaucracy during the years these schemes flourished. Oversight wasn’t blocked. It wasn’t vetoed. It wasn’t underfunded. It simply wasn’t done — because doing it would have meant questioning sacred cows and politically protected constituencies.

The Star Tribune knows this. And it ran interference anyway.

Imagine — just imagine — if a Republican governor had presided over hundreds of millions vanishing through social-service programs under his watch. The Year in Review would have been a prosecutorial brief. Headlines would scream “Failure,” “Negligence,” and “Corruption.” Editorials would demand resignations. Sunday features would trace every decision back to the governor’s office. No nuance. No throat-clearing. No excuses.

But this time, the failures wore the right jersey.

So instead of accountability, we got abstraction. Instead of consequences, we got complexity. Instead of outrage, we got silence — or worse, a deliberate shrinking of the story so it wouldn’t dominate the narrative it so obviously deserved to dominate.

This is why trust in the media has collapsed. Not because Republicans are “anti-press,” but because legacy outlets like the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press keep proving the critics right. They don’t act as watchdogs when the watchdogging threatens their ideological allies. They act as curators — shaping reality so readers never have to confront the costs of progressive governance.

The fraud scandal wasn’t just a crime spree. It was a test of Minnesota’s institutions — government, media, and political leadership alike. Government failed. Democrat leaders failed to take responsibility. And the Star Tribune failed to tell the story honestly when it mattered most.

