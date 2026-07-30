The U.S. Dept. of Education is investigating Minnesota over “MyGenderDolls”—taxpayer-funded paper dolls with removable genitalia aimed at kids as young as four. Good. Imprison the groomers responsible for this absolute garbage that has no business in any school, public or private.

These are gender ideology props designed so little children can “visualize” swapping body parts. It’s blatant indoctrination and grooming. Parents got no notice and no opt-out. That violates federal law. Secretary McMahon is right: no four-year-old should be exposed to this with or without parental consent in a public school.

Tim Walz’s Minnesota funneled public money into this project while preaching “inclusion.” Inclusion of what? Confusing toddlers about their own bodies? Schools exist to teach reading and math, not to run social experiments on kids’ sex and identity.

Parents raise children. The state does not, nor do the schools. This investigation hopefully puts that line back where it belongs. Enforce it. And throw these fucking deviants pushing this shit in a penitentiary for a long fuckin’ time. Enough of this shit.

And you know what else? Fuck your inclusion too.

Leave a comment