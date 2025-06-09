Not long ago, June 3rd to be exact, Bill Glahn, you’ve heard of him, haven’t you? He writes for Powerline and is involved with and writes for the Center of the American Experiment. He’s on X, and I would suggest and strongly encourage you to follow him. I’ve had a couple of short conversations with him, he’s one of the good guys and very knowledgeable. I think highly of him.

Anyway, on the third, Bill wrote a post entitled, SUMMER OF LOVE, 2025. Here’s the parts that stuck out to me:

Here in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we are gearing up for another Summer of Love, five years after George Floyd. You can feel it in the very air we breathe… With the state’s AWOL governor traveling the country telling everyone that ICE is an American Gestapo, kidnapping citizens off the street and deporting them to Central American torture prisons, you can see why folks back home are a little on edge. All it’s going to take is one little spark.

Here’s the spark that occurred on the very same day Bill’s post published:

From the Associated Propaganda (AP), some parts edited by me for truthful accuracy.

Unlawful rioters converged in the heart of the Latino community in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a large force of federal and local authorities wearing tactical gear conducted what they called a law enforcement action. The rioters flocked to the area near a Mexican restaurant and other Latino-owned businesses after seeing livestreams that claimed an immigration raid was underway, reflecting opposition to such raids in a city that has declared itself a sanctuary for illegal aliens. However, statements from local authorities said it was not an immigration enforcement matter, but a criminal case.

It was a law enforcement operation that had nothing to do with immigration enforcement what so ever. It was conducted by the FBI and DHS, not ICE.

It was bad enough where the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Dept. were called in to assist with handling the unlawful and violent rioters.

How did word spread so quickly? What was going to be a simple arrest(s) with maybe a dozen or two non-violent protesters, suddenly become much worse?

Here’s your answer:

Taylor Dahlin. A self described “journalist” who’s really not, but that’s the thing with Leftists, they tell you they’re something and presto! In their la-la-land, they are! But… not so much in the real world. They make up “the expert” class. And we all know, “the experts” aren’t experts on anything and they are always wrong on everything.

Well, she got it wrong again. It’s that knee-jerk syndrome all Leftists have.

You would think “journalist” Taylor Dahlin would have investigated what was going on in person and/or checked with authorities what kind of operation was happening in south Minneapolis, but no, she didn’t do that, she got on X and said it was an immigration raid.

Inciting interference of law enforcement. Inciting a riot.

You go to jail for that.

So, I tried to get ahold of Taylor to ask her about this big time fubar and, well, Taylor doesn’t like me. Typical of the Left, they refuse to listen to facts, and refuse uncomfortable questions. They prefer an echo chamber to manifest their delusions and a police state-like atmosphere where they can remove/arrest anyone pointing out reality.

Here’s her X account: https://x.com/taylr maybe she’ll block you too. Expect it.

Ever wonder what she looks like?

Well, you can tell she’s a woke Leftist by her looks. They all have that sames stupid look you can spot over a mile away. Look at her picture, it’s as plain as day.

It appears to me that Taylor Dahlin is a member of the anti-American militant terrorist organization Antifa. Why else would she have put the call out?

There’s no doubt in my mind, she’s Antifa affiliated, which makes her a domestic enemy of the United States. Her actions are proving it.

People like her aren’t very bright as they always manage to hang themselves.

And that “one little spark” has become a fire that has spread to a now burning Los Angeles. And it’s only early June.

Summer of Love II baby, it’s on.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness