On August 11, 2025, Sherburne County prosecutors dropped felony charges against Matthew Walker Anderson, who had faced criminal prosecution for possession of firearms lacking serial numbers—so-called “ghost guns.” This came mere days after the Minnesota Supreme Court, in a 4–2 decision, clarified that purported “ghost guns” are legal in Minnesota unless federal law mandate a serial number.

The cornerstone of justice is maintaining fidelity to the law as enacted. The Minnesota statute in question, Section 609.667(3), prohibits possession of lost or unmarked firearms—but only those that federal law requires to be serialized. Because Anderson’s firearms were privately made and thus not subject to federal serialization mandates, the statute simply did not apply. Upholding the rule of law means not penalizing individuals for actions not clearly prohibited by statute—particularly when federal and state provisions are harmonized via statutory language.

Law-abiding citizens should be free to build or possess firearms for personal use, so long as they comply with existing laws. The Supreme Court’s ruling affirms this premise by protecting Minnesotans who responsibly craft their own firearms or own antique guns not subject to serialization. The decision ensures that no one is criminalized under an over-broad interpretation of a statute originally intended to mirror federal law—not expand it.

The Supreme Court's move curbs prosecutorial overreach, demanding fidelity to legislative intent rather than prosecutorial whim. Legislators Andrew Mathews and Shane Mekeland called the charges against Anderson a “witch hunt” with “no path forward,” underscoring frustrations with what they saw as politically motivated prosecution disconnected from real legal foundation.

Some officials, such as Sen. Ron Latz, have expressed interest in closing what they view as a “ghost-gun loophole” by updating state law to require serialization regardless of federal mandates. Such changes should originate solely from the legislature—elected representatives accountable to voters—not from judicial reinterpretation or prosecutorial invention.

In defense of upholding constitutional safeguards—even for those unpopular or unconventional—the Minnesota Supreme Court ensured that personal liberties are not overridden by overzealous application of criminal laws. The dismissal of Matthew Walker Anderson’s charges stands as a testament to the importance of judicial restraint, statutory clarity, and preserving individual rights, especially regarding firearms law.

