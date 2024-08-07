She keeps claiming her sex worker past is indeed the past, yet the evidence suggests that the past keeps changing to yesterday, over and over.

If you didn’t know already, Republican candidate for Hennepin County commissioner for District 6 has a rather unique campaign underway. Has a not so secret sordid life. If you missed the more detailed post I wrote, here you go.

The Tarantula Tossing Candidate Chip Drewry · July 29, 2024 Marissa is the Republican candidate for county commissioner that represents the west metro, including where I live. Her main focus is on crime, lower taxes, smaller government. Read full story

The tarantula tosser nonsense went on way too long, in fact, it never should have gone on at all. It cast her in an immature, juvenile light. But things shifted gears as she is embracing an adult themed campaign.

At one point she was looking for campaign donations with the largest amount winning a date with her. It was something along those lines. There was a video of her getting in to a Ferrari I believe, showing her legs and cleavage, with an “I want you” look on her face, a sexy smile and wink. I admit, it was hot. It was not campaign oriented material.

In all fairness to Marissa, she has begun, ever so slightly, to pivot toward the issues, or at least a few regarding Hennepin County. But, pointing out the DFL nonsense and then coming back with something along the lines of, “This has to change, vote Simonetti” isn’t really much of anything. What are the solutions? There’s no specific solutions, or a specific plan to fix the problems. Am I being hard on her? Yeah. Either you’re a serious candidate with a plan, or you’re not. And playing sex symbol, is not.

And posting stuff like this, doesn’t help. It’s what she wrote in the tweet.

And there’s this one. It’s what she says.

Here’s the latest video that just got published very recently.

It’s really tough to take her seriously. I don’t know if I can. But the alternative, her opponent, Heather Edelson is a zealot. Someone so far left, she may have left the planet. A strict, hardline DFL apparatchik. A pure ideologue. A climate kook who wants to ban the gas powered lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmers, chain saws, etc… A total mental patient.

I’m in a quandary right now. Hold my nose and pull the lever for someone that goes against everything I am, or a kook, woke, zealot.

