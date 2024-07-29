Marissa is the Republican candidate for county commissioner that represents the west metro, including where I live. Her main focus is on crime, lower taxes, smaller government.

She’s a good looking young woman, single parent, and basically running on a family values oriented platform. She was a breath of fresh air, until she was arrested, charged with 5th degree assault, a misdemeanor, but spent a weekend in jail. She has an arraignment scheduled in October.

That was a shocker. I thought perhaps things may have gotten a little out of hand with the ex, which could easily be an understandable thing. Nope.

Candidate for Hennepin County commissioner is jailed, charged with assault; accuser speaks out

Arrested ‘family values’ candidate explains unleashing tarantula on attorney housemate by saying ‘I’m a silly goose’ good at ‘creatively solving problems’

The “Tarantula Tosser” is born. She’s run that in to the ground. Embraced it and rolled with it so much, you couldn’t take her seriously anymore. I told her (yes, I’ve had a couple of brief conversations with her) not to talk about the tarantula business and focus solely on the issues, and be specific. That fell on deaf ears, and by then I had pretty lost interest in her candidacy. All the while her opponent, Heather Edelson did the smart thing. She said nothing, and just went ahead and let Simonetti bury herself, and she has.

We found out she claims to be a realtor, except there’s one problem with that. She had her realtor license revoked. Of course it was a simple oversight, they always are, aren’t they?

Hennepin County Board candidate had real estate license revoked for 'fraudulent practices'

Later that week rumors began circulating that she was, as in the past tense, Simonetti was a paid escort and also had an Only Fans page, that used the alias, Jennie Kennedy.

Bizarre developments in Simonetti’s run for Hennepin County commissioner

Turns out, they weren’t just rumors.

Soooo ... That's a 'Yes,' Then?

Meantime, the Republican Party withdrew support of Simonetti. As expected, the Republicans are RINO’s, weak, etc… according to Marissa, but you could see that predictable response coming from Simonetti.

She has kept insisting that she may have done some things in the past as desperate mother trying to provide for her child. She did finally admit to that, and that Jennie Kennedy was her alias, except, “was” isn’t exactly true. She still is.

So, we have a family values, law and order candidate who is a prostitute. Go figure. Needless to say my support for candidate Simonetti is gone, along with any chance she may have had for winning a seat on the county board. She is not the type of person I want to be associated with. To me, character matters.

