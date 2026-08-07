Congressman Brad Finstad just did what Minnesota Democrats treat as an act of war: he looked at the actual numbers. In a letter to Governor Tim Walz, Finstad pointed out that the state’s K-12 system has fallen from 7th in the nation to 21st in the Annie E. Casey Foundation rankings. Fourth-grade reading proficiency dropped seven points; eighth-grade math proficiency fell ten. In 2025, fewer than half of Minnesota students tested proficient in either subject.

But wait. Walz is the teacher governor, and he prioritized education, that was number one on his to do list, remember? He even said he’d be the best governor for education because he was a teacher and knows exactly what schools need, how to fix them, and how to make them better. How’s that working out?

The response from the usual quarters will be predictable. They’ll call Finstad a partisan. They’ll blame COVID, rural broadband, or the ghosts of underfunded teachers. They’ll insist that ranking 21st is still “above average” if you squint hard enough and redefine average. Meanwhile, the same administration that locked kids out of classrooms for months, poured record funding into the system, and lectured parents about equity somehow cannot explain why the results keep getting worse.

The largest funding increases in the history of Minnesota. Billions of dollars, and the schools are failing at a more rapid rate. Clearly funding and money are not the issue. When districts want more money, no would be the correct answer.

Minnesota once prided itself on outperforming the country. Under Walz, it has settled for outperforming its own declining expectations.

Finstad’s letter is not partisan. It is basic: review the policies, demand accountability, expand actual literacy and math instruction, and stop pretending that taxpayer money automatically equals learning. If that sounds “troubling” to the people running the system, the problem isn’t the messenger. It’s the people running the system.

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