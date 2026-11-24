Within hours of a Daily Caller investigation detailing how Ilhan Omar’s father served as a colonel in Siad Barre’s brutal dictatorship, the phones lit up. Somali numbers—252 country code—started hammering the reporter with calls and texts. Dozens of them. A death threat: “If you can’t leave Ilhan Omar alone, you’ll die.” Explicit insults. “Hey bitch. Fuck you.” Somali slang branding her a “total slut.” Messages from Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt piled on too. Forty-six calls and counting.

Omar’s office was asked if she condemned the harassment done in her name. Silence. No disavowal. Nothing. Well of course not, she’s a victim, just ask her, she’ll tell you. I have no doubt she is probably behind this. Proving it would be difficult.

“If you can’t leave Ilhan Omar alone, you’ll die.” Really? I’m not going to leave her alone, let’s see what you’ve got, ya eight pound waterhead. Bring it on.

This is the predictable enforcement mechanism of a simplistic, savage clan that treats criticism of its political mascot as a capital offense. Critics inside the Somali diaspora have already described the pattern: threats, social ostracism, fear of violence for speaking about Omar’s family history, marriages, or record. Now that enforcement has spilled outward onto an American journalist doing basic reporting.

The message is blunt: dig into Omar and you get death threats and sexual abuse from people who believe America belongs to them and their faction. The same people who lecture endlessly about “hate” and “Islamophobia” while their networks deploy intimidation the moment sunlight hits inconvenient facts about power, clan loyalty, and political protection.

Omar built a career on grievance and identity. When the scrutiny turns personal and historical, the response isn’t debate or rebuttal. It’s a flood of foreign-number threats and the quiet refusal to tell the senders to knock it off. That silence is the tell. It signals that the intimidation is useful, or at least not worth stopping.

Journalists who report on powerful politicians shouldn’t have to field death threats from overseas networks simply for publishing documented history. The fact that this happened, and that Omar treated it as someone else’s problem says more about the political culture around her than any press release ever could.

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