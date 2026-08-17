The numbers don’t lie, and they’re brutal. According to CRED iQ’s latest data, the Twin Cities metro leads the entire nation in commercial real estate distress at a staggering 55.1%. Over half the tracked CMBS loans are delinquent or in special servicing. Office towers that once symbolized Twin Cities prosperity now trade for pennies on the dollar. Buildings that sold for hundreds of millions a decade ago change hands for single-digit millions or, in one case, a literal one-dollar deed-in-lieu. This is the visible wreckage of years of one party DFL rule.

High crime didn’t appear out of thin air. After 2020, Minneapolis and St. Paul leaders embraced the “defund,” soft-on-crime, and “reimagine public safety” gospel. Police staffing cratered. Prosecutors hesitated. Encampments, open-air drug markets, and brazen property crime became fixtures of life. Businesses that survived the riots faced repeated break-ins, employee assaults, and customers who simply stopped coming. When people don’t feel safe walking from their car to the office or from the office to dinner, they stop coming. Capital follows safety. When safety evaporates, so does investment. That’s just common sense, and the DFL doesn’t get it. They keep doubling down on their own failures. Too arrogant and grandiose to admit the obvious, they’re wrong, they blame Trump, they blame ICE, they blame police, it’s always somebody else’s fault for their bad decisions, policies, etc…

DFL tax-and-spend excesses made the exit ramp even steeper. Higher commercial property taxes, new mandates, paid-leave expansions, and regulatory thickets piled costs onto owners already bleeding from vacancies. Residential homeowners now face the predictable result: as commercial valuations collapse, the tax burden shifts onto houses. Families who never set foot in a downtown tower get stuck with the bill for policies they never supported.

Cities that refuse to enforce the law, protect property, and keep streets usable will watch their commercial cores hollow out. The 55% distress rate isn’t a mystery mystery. It’s the market’s verdict on years of progressive DFL experiments that prioritized ideology over basic competence. Until DFL leaders rediscover that businesses and residents require safety and predictability first, the Twin Cities will keep topping the wrong lists.

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