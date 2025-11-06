Stephen Miller is right — the modern Democrat Party has become dangerous, not just for conservatives but for the very fabric of the republic. Once a party of debate and disagreement, it’s now a movement defined by censorship, coercion, and the weaponization of power against political opponents.

We’ve watched as Democrats cheered the suppression of speech under the guise of “misinformation.” Bureaucrats and social media giants worked hand-in-hand to silence dissent during the pandemic, on elections, on border policy, and more. If your opinion strayed from the party line, you weren’t debated — you were deplatformed.

This isn’t the party of Truman or JFK anymore. It’s a party that criminalizes political opposition, that indicts and jails its rivals while pretending to “defend democracy.” It’s a party that tears down institutions — from the Supreme Court to local police — when those institutions stand in the way of its power. It’s a party that believes government knows better than parents, that bureaucrats should rule the economy, and that national sovereignty is optional. It’s a party that climbs in to bed with communist candidates and socialist members of congress.

Miller’s warning cuts through the media noise: when one party seeks to crush the other rather than compete with it, freedom itself is at risk. The danger isn’t abstract — it’s here, now, in a government that treats political opposition as an existential threat to be eliminated. America was built on the idea that liberty thrives in disagreement. The Democrats of 2025 have turned disagreement into a crime.

