The University of Minnesota has officially gone off the rails. Calling “whiteness” a “pandemic” and telling White parents they are morally obligated to “halt and reverse” it isn’t just absurd—it’s dangerous, divisive, and emblematic of everything wrong with modern academia. It’s indoctrination, nobody can say otherwise without lying through their teeth.

Labeling an entire racial identity as a “pandemic” is not scholarship. It’s a full-blown ideological assault on an entire segment of the population. White families are not the enemy. Ordinary parents trying to raise children with decency and responsibility are not socializing their kids into evil. Yet, according to the University of Minnesota, if you’re born White, you are automatically complicit in systemic wrongdoing.

The language is intentionally inflammatory. “Pandemic”? Really? Universities wouldn’t dream of describing any other group this way, but White people—according to this lab—are inherently toxic by culture alone. This is not education. This is shaming. It’s an assault on families, an attack on common sense, and a betrayal of public trust. When institutions funded by every Minnesotan’s tax dollar start labeling entire communities as a disease, they step into political activism, not scholarship.

And let’s not forget the victims here: children. Parents are now being told that if they do not actively reprogram their kids away from “whiteness,” they are perpetuating oppression.

Normal people have long warned that DEI initiatives in public institutions are a one-way ticket to social engineering. The University of Minnesota just confirmed it. Instead of teaching critical thinking, they are teaching guilt. Instead of promoting civic unity, they are sowing division. Instead of preparing students for the real world, they are preparing them for ideological conformity.

The University of Minnesota has made its choice. It has chosen shame over learning, ideology over inquiry, and division over unity. The rest of us should make ours: we will not be bullied by a so-called “pandemic” that exists only in the minds of academic dumbasses with a degree obsessed with identity politics.

