By any honest measure, what just happened in Hennepin County should enrage every Minnesotan who still believes in the rule of law.

A jury sat. Evidence was presented. Witnesses testified. And after careful deliberation, ordinary citizens — not politicians, not activists, not elites — returned a guilty verdict in a multimillion-dollar Medicaid fraud case. That is how justice is supposed to work.

Then Hennepin County District 4 ( Southdale) judge Sarah West decided she knew better. I’ll say it. She’s a woke low IQ leftwing nutjob activist DEI hire who wrongly feels guilty about guilty verdicts coming down on the protected classes. That’s why she did it. To her, that sick ideology come first, a true ideologue and useful idiot.

With the stroke of a pen, Hennepin County judge Sarah West tossed out a jury’s verdict in a $7.2 million fraud case — and like dominoes falling, other connected fraud cases were quietly dismissed. Years of investigation. Millions in stolen taxpayer dollars. Countless hours by law enforcement. All erased.

Not because the jury was confused.

Not because prosecutors cheated.

But because the judge didn’t like that the evidence was “circumstantial.”

Here’s a reality check for the ivory tower: most fraud cases are circumstantial. Criminals do not leave Post-it notes confessing to stealing from taxpayers. They hide money, falsify records, use shell companies, and exploit trust. That’s exactly what juries are empaneled to evaluate.

And this jury did.

Yet instead of respecting their verdict, the court substituted its own judgment — effectively telling Minnesotans that jury service is optional theater, not a cornerstone of justice.

What signal does this send?

To fraudsters: Roll the dice. Even if you’re convicted, maybe a judge will bail you out.

To jurors: Your time, your duty, and your verdict don’t matter.

To taxpayers: Your money can be stolen — and no one will be held accountable.

And to prosecutors: Don’t bother going after complex fraud. The harder the case, the less likely it survives judicial activism.

This is not compassion.

This is not justice.

This is institutional rot.

Minnesota has already become a national embarrassment when it comes to prosecuting fraud. From Feeding Our Future to pandemic relief scams to Medicaid abuse, the pattern is unmistakable: woke soft on crime prosecutors, cowardly courts, and endless excuses — while working families pay the bill.

Republicans have warned for years that when accountability collapses, corruption thrives. This ruling proves it.

A judge overturning a jury verdict should be a once-in-a-generation event. Instead, it has now triggered a cascade of dismissals, effectively granting amnesty to people accused of stealing millions from programs meant for the vulnerable.

That isn’t equity.

It’s injustice.

If Minnesota’s legal standards make it impossible to uphold fraud convictions even after juries rule guilty, then those standards must change — immediately.

The Legislature should:

Reexamine the circumstantial-evidence standard

Clarify limits on post-verdict judicial nullification

Restore the authority of juries

Demand accountability from courts that undermine public trust

Because when judges cancel juries, democracy itself takes a hit.

We deserve better than a corrupt system where fraud pays, accountability evaporates, and justice depends on which courtroom you land in.

Enough woke bullshit. Judges need to be held accountable. This “culture of corruption” within the so-called legal system needs to end with prosecutions and heads rolling. We’re fed up.

