For years we were told that concerns about fraud in state-run programs were exaggerated, insensitive, or politically motivated. Whistleblowers were ignored. Warnings were buried. And Governor Tim Walz assured the public that his administration had everything under control.

Now the truth is impossible to hide.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s warning — that Walz’s political career may be over — isn’t hyperbole. It’s the inevitable consequence of a governing philosophy that treated accountability as optional and taxpayer dollars as an afterthought.

Minnesota is now ground zero for some of the largest fraud schemes in American history, much of it tied to federal COVID-era relief programs. Dollars intended to feed children, house vulnerable families, and provide medical care were instead siphoned off by organized fraud rings operating in plain sight. And they flourished under Tim Walz’s watch.

State employees raised red flags early. Auditors sounded alarms. Local officials warned that basic safeguards were being ignored. Yet the Walz administration repeatedly lowered oversight standards, waived controls in the name of “equity,” and treated skepticism as hostility.

When fraud exploded, the governor didn’t act — he deflected, and blamed Trump.

Only after federal prosecutors stepped in and dozens of indictments were handed down did Walz pivot to damage control, announcing new “fraud prevention” offices and task forces. Minnesotans are supposed to believe that the same leadership that presided over historic losses is now suddenly capable of fixing the problem it allowed to metastasize.

Chairman Comer’s threat of a subpoena reflects a growing recognition in Washington: this wasn’t just a local breakdown, it was a systemic failure of executive responsibility. Governors are not passive observers. They set priorities. They appoint agency heads. They decide whether warnings are acted on or ignored.

Walz knew — evidence increasingly suggests he did — then neglect becomes complicity and it’s a crime. Somehow or another, Walz profited.

Democrats will wrongly argue this is a partisan witch hunt. That’s because they don’t want to be exposed and they’re perfectly fine with the fraud. If the opposite were the case, they wouldn’t defend it, especially if they truly cared about Minnesota and the people, they’d want to get to the bottom of it, either to expose a so called “witch hunt” or expose the fraud and corruption for the people of Minnesota. But that side doesn’t work for us, they have their own agenda. If a Republican governor had overseen fraud on this scale, the media and the left would already be calling for resignation.

We deserve to know who ignored warnings, who silenced dissent, and why it took federal prosecutors to do what state leadership would not.

If this investigation proves what critics long suspected, and it’s looking more and more likely, Chairman Comer will be right: Tim Walz’s political career won’t end because of partisan attacks — it will end because the truth finally caught up with him. And that will be a day of celebration in Minnesota!

