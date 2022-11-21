The High Grand Warlock of the Cult of Climate Kookology, a large group of environmental zealots, mostly uneducated, superstitious, primitive people that believe man is actually causing the climate to change, and limiting human kind’s time on Earth, you would liken the cultists to the head hunters of Gillian’s Island or the primitive peasants of the South American rain forests that have had no or limited contact with the civilized world. Well, the cult leader, also the American president has decided to redistribute his own peoples wealth to the poor countries in a form of global communism called, “reparations.”

Daily Mail:

Joe Biden says the US will sign-up to a UN-backed fund to pay reparations to developing countries worst-affected by climate change.

Moving on from this absolute stupidity, after the mockery of CBS News and their idiotic attempt to cancel Twitter because they don’t like free speech, opposing viewpoints, and subjected to fact checking, the last place rated news organization decided they were going to tweet again.

Zero Hedge:

"After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation," the news organization's communications team tweeted Sunday morning.

And now for some more stupidity. A total and complete waste of time and money study on whether or not meat is healthy and good for us to eat. Of course it is. Man is a carnivore, carnivore’s are meat eaters, man has been eating meat since the beginning of time, if it was a bad thing, man would be extinct by now. Common sense. You don’t need a study for that.

Look at history, a historical fact regarding the Mongols, the empire of Kublai and Genghis Khan, meat eaters, smarter and stronger than the Asian vegetable and fish eaters, they conquered Asia including China with relative ease and diet was a large part of it. They were bigger, stronger, and more healthy. Smarter too.

The Blaze:

A new scientific study claims to have found little to no health risks related to eating red meat. The study says previous studies that claimed there was a link between red meat consumption and health issues are based on "weak evidence." Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) released a study titled: "Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: a Burden of Proof study." The paper was published in Nature journal in October.

And finally we see the constitution hating left having a meltdown over Donald Trump being reinstated on Twitter. Why shouldn’t he be reinstated? Because you don’t like his tweets? That’s really what it boils down to. And I love watching the lefties melt down, it’s hilarious! If you don’t think every last one of them is a Karen, just watch one when their head explodes! LMAO!!!

The Blaze:

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated the official account of former President Donald Trump. The reinstatement of the former president of the United States caused liberals and celebrities to suffer a complete meltdown. Musk ran a poll asking Twitter users if Trump should be reinstated on Twitter. The 24-hour Twitter poll resulted in 51.8% of users voting "Yes" to reinstate Trump, compared to 48.2% of users saying to permanently ban Trump. More than 15 million Twitter users voted in Musk's poll. Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated." Liberals and celebrities seethed over the decision to reinstate Trump on the social media platform. Reactions on Twitter from leftists viciously attacked Trump as well as Musk.

That will do it. I’ll have another “Weekend Sneak” next Sunday night. Until then, have a happy Thanksgiving!

Leave a comment

Share