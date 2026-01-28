If you ever wondered why Americans no longer trust Congress, look no further than Rep. Ilhan Omar’s so-called winery.

Overnight — literally overnight on a government disclosure form — a quiet, nearly invisible business linked to Omar’s household allegedly ballooned in value from pocket change to millions of dollars. No booming sales. No national brand. No shelves stocked with product. No public explanation that passes the smell test. Just a piece of paper in Washington declaring sudden wealth and daring voters not to notice.

Americans noticed.

This is the same Ilhan Omar who rails endlessly against “the wealthy,” “capitalism,” and “corporate greed.” The same politician who scolds taxpayers about privilege and inequality. And yet, somehow, her household now sits atop a mysteriously valuable “winery” that appears to exist mostly in filings and excuses.

Call it a winery if you want. But real wineries make wine. They sell wine. They market wine. They leave fingerprints on the real economy. What Americans see here instead is a hollow shell — a business with no public presence.

Add in investor disputes, vanished websites, disconnected phone numbers, and a total lack of transparency, and Americans are left with one unavoidable conclusion: this doesn’t add up. You don’t need a court ruling to recognize when something doesn’t add up.

