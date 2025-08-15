So the Minnesota Vikings have announced they’re adding male cheerleaders. And just like that, another proud American tradition is being hauled off in a Prius with a “Coexist” bumper sticker.

This is football, folks. The game of Butkus, Lambert, and Singletary. The game where you tape your fingers together and play through a broken jaw. The game where frozen snot is a badge of honor. And now… the same sideline that once hosted leather-skirted pom-pom girls is getting jazz-hand hip swivels from guys named Blaize and Louie.

Look, if a man wants to dance, that’s his business. But NFL sidelines aren’t Broadway auditions. They’re supposed to be the backdrop to the most brutal, unapologetic sport in America—not an episode of “So You Think You Can Prance.” Fans come to watch 300-pound men collide at the speed of small cars, not to see synchronized hair flips from someone who just spent twenty minutes on his contouring.

The league keeps scratching its head, wondering why its core audience is drifting away. Well, here’s a clue: maybe it’s because the NFL is so busy chasing every fad and PR headline that it’s forgotten the one thing its fans actually want—football that still feels like football. Not a halftime variety show, not a social media stunt, not another box checked on the “inclusivity” spreadsheet.

The Vikings can spin it however they like, but out here in the bleachers, it feels like we’ve traded a war drum for a kazoo. And if this is what the future of the NFL looks like, I’ll be watching highlights from the ’85 Bears and pretending the timeline ended there.

