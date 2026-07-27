Oh, how touching. Minnesota Democrats have once again treated a near-assassination like a particularly aggressive networking event. State Sen. John Hoffman, the guy who got shot nine times and somehow lived to tell the tale, now reveals that while he was still hooked up to machines in the ICU, Congresswoman Angie Craig allegedly dispatched a “dear friend” to swing by and casually inquire about an endorsement for her Senate campaign. Because nothing says “thoughts and prayers” like “while you’re fighting for your life, mind rubber-stamping my primary bid?”

Craig’s campaign, of course, responded with the standard Democrat BS of categorical denial, complete with screenshots of texts that prove she only prayed for him… until the exact moment it became politically useful to ask about the open seat. Hoffman insists a trusted intermediary did the dirty work twice, once in the ICU, once at home, because apparently even Democrat mercy has a campaign calendar. And the best part? This bombshell drops at a rally for Craig’s rival, Peggy “The Squaw” Flanagan, where Hoffman is now all-in for Team Not-Angie. Nothing unites the party of compassion quite like publicly airing who’s the bigger opportunist while a man is still recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota DFL is busy proving that “high visibility” after an assassination attempt is less a tragedy and more a fundraising window. Hoffman says it hurt. Craig says it never happened. And the rest of us get front-row seats to Democrats cannibalizing each other over who showed the proper bedside manners while one of their own was literally bleeding out. Classy. Truly the party of empathy.

Leave a comment