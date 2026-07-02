Minnesota's new social studies standards are being fully implemented in public schools during the 2026–27 school year. They replace the 2011 standards after a multi-year review and rule making process. The standards set statewide learning goals, but individual school districts still choose their own textbooks, lesson plans, and teaching methods. But it’s still pushing the new standards, schools can just do it there own way, and if they refuse, they just might not get their “fair share” of the education budget.

The biggest changes include:

Ethnic studies is integrated throughout K–12 social studies . Rather than being a separate required course, concepts from ethnic studies are woven into history, geography, civics, and economics classes. Students examine how different communities have experienced and contributed to Minnesota, the United States, and the world.

Greater emphasis on Indigenous history and Tribal Nations . Students learn more about the history, sovereignty, treaties, and contemporary governments of Minnesota’s Tribal Nations, not only their historical experiences.

Expanded civic education . The standards place increased focus on civic reasoning, evaluating evidence, understanding constitutional principles, public policy, media literacy, and informed participation in government.

Multiple perspectives in history. Students are expected to study historical events from a variety of viewpoints, including those of groups that have often received less attention in traditional history courses, while continuing to learn major events in U.S. and world history.

This is classic indoctrination. Multiple perspectives of history? In other words, rewriting it.

Here’s the truth:

Places too much emphasis on identity, race, and power.

Introduces political and wrong ideological viewpoints into classrooms.

Reduces emphasis on traditional historical content

Along with being indoctrination centers, schools are also reeducation camps.

Get your kids out of Minnesota public schools. Seriously.

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