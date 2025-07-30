Wisconsin's Dane County and its soft-on-crime policies led an illegal alien drunk driver to kill two teens. Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, a 30-year-old Honduran, crashed into their vehicle on the highway. This happened because of the Democrats open border policies and those who support said policies.

Martinez-Avila has a lengthy history of traffic violations, but authorities refused ICE detainers and kept her out of jail. Everyone involved with refusing the ICE detainer, and those who refused to prosecute and imprison her need to be charged with a crime and do time. They are responsible.

You just can’t hate the leftist pukes enough. All of them. None of them are worth a shit.

And then of course, the Star Tribune.🤡

Another bunch of lib pukes you can’t hate enough.

They “reported” on this story.

Where is the illegal alien part? That’s part of the truth and the facts, matter of fact, it’s a very important part.

They covered it up because they didn’t want you to know. It’s not in there, they failed to report it, they intentionally ommitted that part of the story. In other words, they didn’t tell you the truth. It’s propaganda by ommission.

This is Olga Marina Franco del Cid all over again.

In 2008 she was drunk and killed four children in a school bus when she crashed in to it in Cottonwood, Minnesota. She was an illegal alien and the Star Tribune never reported it, just like back then with Olga Marina Franco del Cid, Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila is an illegal alien from Honduras.

You just can’t hate the media, particularly the Star Tribune enough.

