Minnesota Madness

Mark Bates
Jul 30

I wrote this in early 2008

Sung to the tune of “Ohio,” by Neil Young

Illegals and lib’rals plying …

We haven’t done what we should.

This winter I hear the crying,

“Four dead in Cottonwood.”

Should’ve got ‘round to it,

Stopped sanctuary towns.

Sent them back to whence they came.

Waited too long, and …

now four children are gone,

And we can all take the blame.

