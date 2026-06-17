Tou Thao, one of the four Minneapolis police officers sent to prison for being involved in the arrest and heart attack of George Floyd, spoke with Liz Collin on her podcast.

Thao was a Minneapolis police officer for almost nine years on May 25, 2020, when he responded with his partner, Derek Chauvin, to assist with the arrest of Floyd at Cup Foods at the intersection of 38th and Chicago.

Police bodycam videos and other videos show Thao standing in the street trying to keep the crowd back as Chauvin and two other officers waited for the ambulance to arrive on scene.

Thao called for an EMS ambulance “code three” just seconds after Floyd was taken out of the police squad car. - Alpha News

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