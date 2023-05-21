I have lived here in Minnesota most of my life, but that will be changing in the not too distant future. Jacksonville, Florida will be my new home.

I’m not the only one leaving, Minneapolis has lost 10,939 people since 2020, St. Paul has lost 11,112 people, and the state as a whole has plateaued from continuous growth and is trending for population loss. Why? The answer is simple and it consists of three letters: DFL. For those who don’t know, DFL is short for Democrat-Farm-Labor Party, in other words, Democrats. They have a history of being the root cause of all evil.

It started with DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and his lust for raising taxes. He was no prize, but, compared to his successor, DFL Gov. Tim Walz, our current governor, Dayton would be considered conservative.

Then Walz came along and got elected, Covid shortly after, and the draconian, authoritarian mandates after that. The unconstitutional closure of churches, the school closures, the forced closure of business, arrests for not following his mandates, cancelling Thnksgiving, pure dictatorial hell. Forced masking of which I never participated in, vaccine passports, forced drug injections repackaged as a vaccine, again, I refused, and he refused to let go of his emergency powers. MNGOP couldn’t stop it as they controlled only the Senate, and the majority leader, Paul Gazelka was a weak, establishment RINO.

Fast forward to 2022 and the trifecta came to power because the majority of Minnesota voters are stupid shits. The DFL controls everything.

The legislature is wrapping up Monday, long story short, I’ll run down the damage they have done.

The DFL and Walz have made pedophiles a protected class by changing the language to include pedophilia as a sexual orientation.

By 2025 all gas powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers, edgers, snowblowers, etc… will be banned.

Lifted a restriction on pedophiles living near schools and daycares.

Raised taxes.

Raised the gas tax.

Instead of returning a 21 billion dollar budget surplus to the people who paid it, and lowering taxes as a surplus this big fairly and righteously demands, Minnesotans may get a table scrap of a rebate for a measly 260 bucks.

20 weeks of paid family leave with a tax increase to pay for it, that will kill small businesses.

Revived protections for tranny athletes, meaning destroying Title IX womens sports by allowing men to compete against women.

Free universal school meals year round.

Reducing sentencing so all criminals now only have to do 50% of their sentence.

These are just a few of the bits of total insanity and socialism coming to this once great state. I’ll start getting more in to this next week.

Now you know why I have no intention of staying here in this absolute shit hole.

