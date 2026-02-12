A third-party audit just dropped a bomb: 90% of autism Medicaid claims in Minnesota were flagged as non-compliant. That is not a mistake. That is a bureaucratic catastrophe so bad it should come with resignations — starting with Governor Tim Walz and DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.

For years, the DFL has bragged about “compassion” while presiding over chaos, fraud, and runaway spending. They wrote vague rules, ignored red flags, and turned critical care programs into slush funds for the politically connected. Whistleblowers raised alarms — and Walz’s administration looked the other way.

Children with autism deserved real services. Instead, they got a DFL-run playground for fraud, waste, and political theater. And taxpayers? They footed the $1 billion bill for this incompetence.

If this happened in the private sector, Walz and his cronies would be fired, sued, and investigated. In Minnesota, they get a press release and a photo op.

It’s time to call it what it is: political corruption disguised as compassion. Minnesota deserves accountability, prosecutions, and an end to one-party DFL disaster governance.

