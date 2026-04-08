Thirty complaints have been filed against MPD Chief Brian O’Hara
Minneapolis City Council seems to be ignoring this
Thirty complaints have been filed against Chief O’Hara during his tenure, which amounts to a little more than three years at this point.
Despite all the talk about transparency and accountability, the Minneapolis City Council seem to be ignoring them.
To gain insight and perspective on the situation, Dr. Travis Yates, an expert on police training and leadership and a retired police major, joined Liz Collin on her podcast.