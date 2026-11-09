An 11-year-old girl in Braham steps off her school bus and gets attacked twice in two days. Video shows her being pushed, chased, punched in the face and head, and shoved to the ground. She doesn’t fight back. She retreats. Her mother, Shannon Kobinski, takes her to the hospital where the assault is documented. The same student has been tormenting her for over a year: hair-pulling, threats, raised fists, and even telling her to kill herself. Suspensions and bus removals changed nothing. The attacker remains in school. The victim is afraid to go to class or even leave her apartment.

And the police? They told the mother they can’t pursue juvenile delinquency charges. Why? Because in 2024, under the DFL trifecta (that you stupid fuckers voted for again), Minnesota raised the minimum age for delinquency proceedings from 10 to 13. The law took effect August 1, 2026 just months before these attacks. Kids under 13 who commit what would otherwise be crimes now largely fall under the child-protection system instead of facing real accountability. As the Department of Children, Youth, and Families itself noted, these students can be right back in school the next day.

The DFL’s governing philosophy prioritizes the offender’s “trauma” and “services” over the victim’s safety. They passed a law that effectively grants a free pass for violence by preteens, then shrug when parents discover their children have no meaningful protection. Candy-ass school officials hide behind confidentiality rules and declare that “all children deserve an education,” what a crock of shit, and no, all children don’t, while one child’s education is being destroyed by fear and another is free to keep assaulting. Republicans tried to restore the prior age threshold. The effort went nowhere under DFL control.

The pattern is relentless: raise the age, defund or constrain police, expand diversion, lower expectations, and then lecture victims about “root causes” when the predictable results arrive. Fuck root causes. That’s just total bullshit. Every excuse is ready, poverty, trauma, systemic this or that, blah, blah, blah, while ordinary Minnesota families are left to absorb the consequences. An 11-year-old girl gets punched in the head after stepping off a school bus, and the system’s primary response is that the attacker is too young for real consequences.

If the victim were my daughter, I would beat the shit out of the attacker. That’s not even debatable. In this shitty state, you have to extract justice yourself, or you’ll never get it. Yes, I will support, encourage, and advocate the use of vigilante justice. I highly encourage it.

Minnesota parents shouldn’t have to form sidewalk protests that will do no good at all, just to demand that schools and the justice system protect their children from repeated physical assault. That’s exactly where DFL look the other way-on-crime “governance” has landed us. Accountability isn’t cruelty. Excusing it is.

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