Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Fran Basciano's avatar
Fran Basciano
8h

This is complete insanity! This poor little girl who was beaten and her family! My instinct as a mother would be to go beat her attacker as well! Since there’s no reasonable solution under the law, then I would move to another state where this couldn’t happen and my daughter would be protected. I would sue the school board for not keeping my child safe while at school! I would have restraining orders put on this attacker, too!

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