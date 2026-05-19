Seriously, she should be committed somewhere, where there are padded rooms and straight jackets. This is a totally insane woman.

She’s one of those protesting Cities Church about ICE. For the life of me I can’t figure out what ICE has to do with that church. So why they’re protesting doesn’t make any sense at all.

According to reports and video circulated online, a church member asked this protester why demonstrators were bringing explicit sexual items to protests where children were present. The protester responded:

“Don’t bring your children here.”

She later added that children “shouldn’t come here” if such displays might be visible.

Those people are vermin, all of them.

She makes accusations she can’t back up, just a total whackjob.

Then she goes off on some rant about pedophiles and pedophilia.

She should be protesting her own party, and her governor, and all the DFL politicians about that. They’re the ones changing the language and calling pedophiles “Minor Attracted Persons (MAP).

The DFL passed legislation can allow pedophiles to become a protected class in Minnesota. You can read that fact here.

And good old Tampon Tim, our national embarrassment of a governor signed it in to law.

This is what the Democrat Party has become.

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