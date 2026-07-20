A massive thunderstorm system that swept through northern Minnesota from Thursday, July 16, into Friday, July 17, delivered much-needed rain to firefighters battling blazes in the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) — but it also unleashed approximately 13,000 lightning strikes across the wildfire-prone region.

According to the U.S. Forest Service and local reports, the strikes accompanied storms that brought a quarter to a half inch of rain in places, along with erratic winds and falling trees. While the precipitation offered some relief to crews, officials warned that “new fires may be detected as the sun comes out,” highlighting the dual nature of these weather events: beneficial moisture paired with fresh ignition risks.

This episode is part of the broader July Lightning Event, which has seen multiple wildfires, all explicitly attributed to lightning by the Forest Service, burn tens of thousands of acres in the Superior National Forest and BWCA. Earlier storms in July similarly sparked fires, with officials confirming lightning as the cause, including the Bear Trap, Sioux, Thumb, and others. Collectively, these blazes have scorched over 70,000 acres on the U.S. side, with additional impacts across the border.

Lightning has long been the primary ignition source for wildfires in boreal and northern forest ecosystems like Minnesota’s. Historical data and ongoing monitoring consistently show lightning strikes starting the majority of remote, large-scale fires in these areas, often during dry thunderstorm conditions where rain evaporates before reaching the ground (“dry lightning”). The current fires in the BWCA fit this well-documented pattern, not climate factors. Other causes are accidents/carelessness and arson.

Claims that climate change is “starting” these fires overlook reality. The U.S. Forest Service has repeatedly identified lightning as the cause for recent BWCA incidents, including multiple outbreaks tied to summer thunderstorm activity. Far from unprecedented, such events reflect normal variability in weather patterns that have shaped these wilderness areas for centuries.

While warmer temperatures and drier fuels can influence fire behavior and spread once ignited, factors influenced by the weather, forest management practices, and natural cycles, the initial sparks here are overwhelmingly natural. Attributing the ignition itself to climate change is idiotic ignorance and contradicts evidence from fire investigators on the ground. Representative Kelly Morrison needs to accept reality instead of peddling the fairy tale of climate change. It’s just not true.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison

Hundreds of firefighters, supported by aircraft and ground crews, continue aggressive suppression efforts. Some fires remain active with wind-driven spotting, while others are being monitored in remote terrain. The arrival of rain has helped moderate intensity in places, but officials stress vigilance for holdover fires and any new strikes.

The BWCA and surrounding areas have seen closures to protect public safety, a common response during active lightning-caused fire periods.

This latest round of strikes serves as a reminder of nature’s power and the limitations of oversimplified, activist narratives that just aren’t true. Wildfires in regions like the BWCA are a perennial feature of the landscape, driven primarily by lightning and weather, not by the disproven theory of climate change. Effective management through forest thinning, prescribed burns where feasible, and rapid response remains key to mitigating risks, regardless of the weather.

Leave a comment