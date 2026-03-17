🥱 Overreaction.

An alert from District 196, which includes public schools in Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan, says schools are closed Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.” “Multiple schools received threats, and law enforcement is actively investigating. We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the district’s alert states, adding, “Employees do not report to work.” A district spokesperson confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that multiple schools received a threatening voicemail. Those threats were first discovered at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to District 196. Police were then contacted and the decision to cancel school — not a shift to e-learning — was made at around 5:45 a.m.

Oh I know some Karen’s are going to chastise me for the yawn emoji and writing, “overreaction,” but it is just that.

Yeah, yeah. Enough with the “you’re risking/minimizing my child’s life” nonsense. You know I’m right and you just don’t want to admit it. No deranged nut job is going to give a heads up if he or she wants to do damage. They’re going to sit across the street and watch the building blow up or they’re going inside and start shooting. Think about it.

“At this time, we are unable to confirm the threats as credible, nor have we been able to rule them out entirely,” Eagan police said. Police also encouraged anyone with information about the threats to call investigators at 651-675-5700.

Back in the day when I was in school we’d get the occasional bomb threat and guess what? Class wasn’t dismissed, no bomb. Of course we had faculty searching the building while we were in class.

I’ll follow up on this as it unfolds.

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