Governor Tim Walz has magnanimously commanded the flags to slump at half-staff for the dearly departed Reverend Jesse Jackson. Because nothing screams “profound tribute” like half-heartedly dangling some fabric on a pole for a Chicago windbag whose “ties” to our state are about as substantial as a Vikings Super Bowl win. I mean, come on, did he even know where Duluth is without a map? But sure, let’s pretend this is peak reverence.

Picture it: Jesse Jackson, the eternal spotlight-chaser, who parlayed marching with MLK into a career of rhyming slogans, failed White House runs, and founding the Rainbow PUSH Coalition—which, let’s be honest, evokes less “civil rights juggernaut” and more “LGBTQ+ leprechaun support group.” Oh, the contributions! His real legacy? A cocktail of legit activism shaken with extortion vibes, corporate arm-twisting disguised as “equity,” and that oh-so-charming “Hymietown” gaffe that aged like milk in a sauna. But why quibble over details when selective amnesia is the flavor of the month in 2026?

And the cherry on this hypocrisy sundae? Urging every Tom, Dick, and Sven to lower their flags too! As if our frostbitten populace, juggling lutefisk and lake effect blizzards, is dropping everything to salute a guy whose biggest Midwest claim is... uh... This isn’t mourning; it’s a virtue-vomit extravaganza where pols like Walz get to flex their “woke” muscles without lifting a finger for actual justice. Economic equality? Human dignity? Nah, just droop a flag and call it a day—brilliant!

So go ahead, Guv, crank that symbolism to eleven. But spare us the crocodile tears. Jackson’s saga was a rollercoaster of highs, lows, and shameless self-promotion, and this flag-flop? Pure political pantomime, as meaningful as a polar vortex apology.

