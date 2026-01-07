If reports and speculation prove accurate, Democrats may soon offer the country a textbook example of political entitlement and dirty politics: a carefully choreographed game of musical chairs designed to keep power within a shrinking inner circle, while voters are treated as an afterthought.

The scenario is simple. Sen. Amy Klobuchar runs for governor after Tim Walz bows out. If she wins, she resigns her Senate seat. Then, as governor, she appoints Walz — the outgoing governor — to that very seat. No campaign. No statewide debate. No voter approval. Just an insider handoff. Remember when both Klobuchar and Walz would lead the chant about “saving democracy?” Yeah. Well, about that.

Democrats will insist this is all perfectly legal. And they’re right. But legality is not the same as legitimacy, and what this maneuver exposes is a growing Democrat comfort with governing around voters instead of answering to them.

Minnesota has effectively been a one-party state for decades. Democrats control it all. With competition diminished, accountability has followed. The Walz administration presided over exploding government spending by 44%, no oversight that enabled massive welfare fraud, and public safety policies that left most Minnesotans feeling less secure. Yet rather than offering a clean break, Democrats appear poised to recycle the same “leadership” under new titles.

Klobuchar is a skilled politician with a carefully managed moderate image, but she is also a 30-year fixture of the Democrat establishment and she’s no moderate, she’s a party line ideologue. Walz, meanwhile, leaves the governor’s office not amid public acclaim, but fatigue — from voters tired of disorder, rising costs, and a state government that seems more responsive to activists than citizens. Installing him in the U.S. Senate through appointment would represent insulation and a very nasty taste in our mouths.

This is the deeper problem with the Democrat governing philosophy now dominant in blue states: elections are treated as inconveniences rather than obligations.

The irony is that Democrats frequently lecture the country about “defending democracy.” Yet when given the opportunity to let voters decide who represents them in Washington, party leaders choose control instead. Remember, Harris and Walz were the Democrat nominee’s without any voice or vote at all from the people. They were installed.

This is about a political culture that believes offices are held by the Democrat party, not earned from the people. It is about an elite class that rotates power internally while everyday Americans struggle with inflation, crime, and declining trust in institutions.

If Democrats move forward with this dirty, cheap, and unethical scheme, they may find that even in a blue state, voters recognize a power grab when they see one.

