Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5h

The solution is simple. Convict Walz on the myriad charges for corruption, money laundering, and whatever else the feds can find and put him away where he belongs. Let Klobuchar go where she will, that can't be prevented unless she's participated in the schemes with Walz and the Somalians. If she has, jail her too. Add anyone who defrauds the federal government in sister communes like California, Washington,and Oregon. Location doesn't matter - honesty does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture