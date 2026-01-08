In Minneapolis today an ICE agent faced the kind of split-second decision no law-enforcement officer seeks out but all are trained for. According to federal authorities, a woman used her vehicle as a weapon during an immigration enforcement operation, driving toward officers on the scene. The agent fired, and the woman was killed.

What followed was depressingly predictable. Before investigators could review all evidence, Minnesota’s DFL political leadership rushed to condemn federal law enforcement — not merely questioning the facts, but attacking the legitimacy of ICE itself. That response was asinine, and it turned a tragic incident into a political weapon. The goal of the Left. “Never let a good tragedy go to waste.”

The legal standard governing police use of force is well settled. Courts have long recognized that a moving vehicle constitutes deadly force. Officers are trained accordingly. When an officer believes a suspect is using or about to use a vehicle to cause serious bodily harm or death, lethal force is legally justified.

This principle exists for a reason. Cars weigh thousands of pounds and can kill in an instant. Waiting to see whether a driver will stop in time is not caution — it is idiocy in the highest degree. It’s playing Russian Roulette with 5 bullets chambered in the six shooters cylander.

Crazed, violent militant Leftist Renee Nicole Good

Violent Leftist Renee Nicole Good accelerated and maneuvered her vehicle toward officers — then the ICE agent acted within the law and consistent with his training. As the video below clearly shows. The burden is not on officers to absorb potentially fatal risk to prove restraint after a threat materializes.

Yet almost immediately, Gov. Tim Walz and other Democrat officials accused ICE of misconduct, and demanded the agency “get out” of Minneapolis. This was not measured leadership. It was political theater.

Calls for accountability are appropriate. Preemptive condemnation is not. Declaring guilt before the facts are known undermines the very concept of due process — a principle these same leaders claim to champion, but really don’t.

More troubling is how this rhetoric fits into a long pattern. For years, progressive officials in Minnesota have portrayed ICE as a rogue agency, an occupying force, or a moral stain rather than a lawful arm of the federal government. That framing is not cost-free. Another round of Minneapolis riots on the way? Walz and Frey certainly left the misfits, malcontents and belligerent mobs an open invitation for Round Two.

When leaders delegitimize law enforcement, they encourage confrontation. When they frame federal officers as enemies, they signal that resistance is virtuous. And when they treat enforcement of immigration law as inherently illegitimate, they blur the line between lawful authority and lawless defiance.

No politician pressed the gas pedal or pulled the trigger in Minneapolis. But political leaders are responsible for the environment they create. An atmosphere of hostility toward ICE increases the likelihood of volatile encounters — and when those encounters turn deadly, feigned surprise is not a defense.

Immigration enforcement is a core federal power. States and cities do not get to nullify it through rhetoric or refusal to cooperate. ICE agents are executing laws passed by Congress and upheld by federal courts — not freelancing on political whims.

If Gov. Walz or Mayor Jacob Frey believe those laws are unjust, the remedy is legislative change, not demonization of the officers sworn to enforce them. Undermining federal authority while demanding public safety is an incoherent, juvenile position.

This shooting is being fully investigated. Body camera footage, forensic evidence, and witness testimony are being reviewed. Accountability matters.

But investigation is not prosecution, and skepticism is not guilt. Law enforcement officers — including ICE agents — deserve the presumption that they acted in good faith unless evidence proves otherwise. Anything less erodes morale, emboldens resistance, and makes future tragedies more likely.

The real lesson from Minneapolis is not that enforcement is the problem. It is that irresponsible rhetoric has consequences. When political leaders spend years indoctrinating the public to hate and distrust law enforcement, they should not be shocked when encounters like this occur.

If officials want fewer deadly confrontations, they should start by respecting the rule of law — and the people tasked with upholding it. Walz, Frey and the entire DFL are not interested.

