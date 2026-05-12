I don’t know how many more examples the slow kids on the left need to see that shows their party is dirty, underhanded and vile with the only concern it has is one party rule. Absolute power, and absolute power corrupts, absolutely. They are already corrupt. Here in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz had finally revealed what most people have suspected for years: if the DFL gets total control again, they are prepared to redraw Minnesota’s congressional maps for raw partisan advantage.

Walz’s recent comments implying Minnesota Democrats could revisit congressional redistricting before the next census were not a joke, not sarcasm, and not harmless political banter. They were a shot across the bow. Republicans across Minnesota should take it seriously. If you don’t think the next governor (Amy Klobuchar) will fulfill this prophecy, your head is up your ass.

Minnesota currently has an evenly divided congressional delegation: four Republicans and four Democrats. That balance reflects the political reality of the state. Greater Minnesota votes overwhelmingly Republican, while the urban core leans heavily Democrat. It is competitive, geographically rational, and relatively fair compared to many other states.

Apparently that is no longer acceptable to the Walz/DFL political machine.

The governor’s comments strongly suggest Democrats are already eyeing ways to squeeze Republicans out of at least one, probably two congressional seats through aggressive map manipulation (cheating). The goal would not be fair representation. The goal would be permanent partisan advantage.

And we Minnesotans should remember: this is coming from an administration and a DFL already battered by massive fraud scandals, failed oversight, rising public distrust, and growing concerns about one-party rule at the Capitol.

If Walz and DFL party leaders truly believed their policies were popular statewide, they would compete honestly for votes instead of floating the idea of engineering districts to guarantee outcomes.

But like every Democrat idea, policy, law, etc… they suck and are doomed to fail, and they do, 100% of the time.

Minnesota voters deserve competitive elections, not maps carefully crafted in back rooms by DFL partisan operatives. Maybe we should start referring to the capital as Little Tammany Hall. If you don’t know what that is, your schools have failed.

Republicans should make this a defining issue heading into 2026. Because once DFL politicians start treating district lines as weapons instead of safeguards for representation, it’s over. It’s one party Soviet-like rule.

Walz has exposed exactly how far the DFL is willing to go to keep power.

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