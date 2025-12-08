Timmy, Timmy, Timmy. Caught in a lie, challenged, and he throws a temper tantrum. The guy is nothing but a mouth breathing chump.

Multiple news outlets reported that Governor Tim Walz bristled when a reporter challenged his claim that his administration was responsible for “putting people in jail” over the state’s massive fraud scandal.

That was it, Timmy blew a gasket! Walz responded sharply, arguing that state agencies “brought it to them … alerted the FBI,” and thus deserve credit for the prosecutions. The reporter pushed back, asking: “Then why aren’t there state prosecutions?” You can imagine the meltdown Walz had. Someone dared talk back to him and challenged him to boot. He’s been governor almost eight years and that’s the very first time someone from the media didn’t cover for him and actually called him out. Better late than never, I guess.

According to PolitiFact, the fraud cases tied to Feeding Our Future were led and prosecuted by federal prosecutors, not by the state — meaning that Walz’s claim of “putting people in jail” was false. Some state-level law-enforcement agencies, such as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), contributed forensic work in at least one bribery-related follow-up case, that was not the primary prosecution of the fraud scheme.

We shouldn’t even have to talk fact checkers. We know, we see what’s happening, especially those of us that live here. But the left of center folks here in Minnesota are really something special. They will ignore what they’ve seen, experienced, etc… turn a blind eye to the truth and believe what Walz tells them to believe. They are pure ideologues, and ideologues are retarded, seriously retarded.

The scandal — involving over $250 million misused in welfare/food-aid funds — has shaken trust in oversight of public assistance programs, and rightly so. Walz’s response and claim of responsibility misrepresent the facts and divert accountability away from state-level failures to detect and stop the fraud earlier. Walz is trying desperately, especially with his reelection plans to do what Democrats always do. Blame someone else for the mess they make and claim credit for something they had nothing to do with. He’s trying to weasel out of responsibility. And that is what Walz is. A weasel.

For those who don’t know, the guy doing this fact check video is Lou Raguse. Lou is an investigative reporter for KARE 11, the Twin Cities NBC affiliate.

