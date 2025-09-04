In Minnesota, the right to bear arms is more than a legal guarantee—it is a cornerstone of our heritage and a safeguard of liberty. Yet under Governor Tim Walz, that fundamental right is under unprecedented attack.

Walz’s record is clear: he has signed legislation expanding red flag laws, permitting authorities to seize firearms from individuals without due process which is clearly unconstitutional. He has pushed for universal background checks and additional regulations that impose burdens on law-abiding Minnesotans while doing nothing to stop criminals. The universal background check is a complete crock of shit that has nothing to do with public safety, it’s real intent is backdoor gun registry. What you or I have, or choose to purchase is none of the government’s business.

Most recently, following tragic incidents, he has advocated for assault weapons bans, mandatory safe storage laws, and even insurance requirements for gun owners—policies that punish responsible citizens rather than target the real sources of violence.

Walz’s approach assumes that law-abiding Minnesotans are a problem to be managed. Meanwhile, violent criminals, who ignore laws entirely, remain unimpeded. The result? Minnesotans are less free, and definitely not safer. Bureaucrats gain power; citizens lose rights. That is unacceptable. My constitutional rights are non-negotiable, full stop, final answer. I will not compromise. I’m sure those of you reading this agree.

Walz wants us to be like Europe and Australia, why is it every Democrat wants to be like Europe? We aren’t Europe (thank God), if you want to be like them, pack your gear and move there, and leave us alone.

He has no idea what he’s talking about in the video.

I think I just remembered the answer to my question about why Democrats want to be like Europe. Here’s why:

Our rights are granted by God and no one can take them away, our constitution protects our rights and limits government power. Over there, their rights are considered a privilege government gives the people on their terms, and what the government gives, the government can take away.

We deserve leadership that respects the Constitution, trusts its citizens, and upholds the Second Amendment. We do not need a governor who views rights as dispensable, who treats law-abiding citizens as suspects, and who uses tragedy as an excuse to expand government power.

The fight over guns is not just political—it is about freedom itself. Walz’s attempted gun grab is a warning that our liberties are only as secure as the leaders we elect. Minnesotans must rise to defend their rights before they are eroded away, one law at a time.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness