Governor Tim Walz just declared the “effective end” of veteran homelessness in Minnesota. Cue the press conference, the applause, and the claim that Minnesota is leading the nation. The fine print? “Effective end” (or “functional zero”) does not mean zero homeless veterans. It means the system can theoretically rehouse people about as fast as new cases appear. Minnesota still has around 150 homeless veterans as of earlier this year. That’s not victory; it’s bureaucratic redefinition dressed up as success. And another opening for Somali fraudsters.

We’ve seen this movie before. Gavin Newsom has poured roughly $24 billion into homelessness programs since taking office. The result? California’s homeless population increased—rising roughly 20-24% in the main spending window, while auditors found the state failed to track outcomes for large chunks of the money. Billions later, streets remain tent cities, fraud cases pile up. Newsom’s approach, spend massively, redefine progress, blame locals has produced the opposite of eradication at eye-watering cost.

Walz is running the same playbook on a smaller stage: declare victory with carefully worded metrics, claim moral high ground, and hope voters don’t notice that actual street homelessness for veterans (and everyone else) is not eliminated. Real solutions require housing supply, accountability for addiction and mental illness, and results measured in empty tents, not empty press releases. Minnesota’s announcement is marketing, not a miracle. California already proved how expensive the pipe dream gets.

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