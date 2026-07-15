In the dying days of his disastrous tenure as Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz has finally dropped the phony populist mask. After years of grandstanding about “public service” while Minnesota families scraped by under crushing taxes, failing schools, and unchecked crime, Walz has decided it’s time to cash in. Effective July 1, 2026, he’s accepting a $25,000 pay raise, boosting the official governor’s salary from $174,775 to $200,000. This is a lame-duck looter stuffing his pockets one last time before shuffling off to whatever padded sinecure awaits him in the Democrat machine.

Let’s call this what it is: classic Walz hypocrisy, the kind we’ve come to expect from the guy who turned Minnesota into an outlaw third world shit hole. Now, with just months left before voters or reality finally toss him aside, time for a raise. Suddenly, $200,000 is not just justified but necessary to “set the right salary for his successor” and account for inflation. How convenient. The same Walz who lectured Minnesotans about shared sacrifice during COVID lockdowns, school closures, and business-shuttering mandates now demands his golden parachute be properly inflated.

This is peak Democrat entitlement. While everyday Minnesotans battle inflation Walz helped fuel through reckless spending, open borders that strain social services, and energy policies that jack up utility bills, the governor decides his compensation must catch up to the national average. Minnesota ranked a mediocre 30th in governor pay? Boo-hoo. Maybe if Walz hadn’t prioritized sanctuary-state giveaways, tampon dispensers in boys’ bathrooms, and defending rioters over law-abiding citizens after George Floyd, the state could afford competitive salaries without looking like it’s rewarding failure. Instead, he presided over billions in fraud, COVID relief scams that lined pockets while vulnerable Minnesotans suffered, and now he wants a bonus.

Average Minnesota workers, the ones paying the freight for Walz’s experiments in “equity” and progressive utopianism aren’t getting automatic $25k bumps adjusted for the inflation his party’s policies exacerbated. Teachers in failing districts, farmers hit by radical environmental rules, small business owners still recovering from shutdowns: they get lectures about resilience. Walz gets a raise so the next DFL puppet (Amy Klobuchar) starts on higher ground. Spare us the spin about “Compensation Council recommendations.” Walz ignored them when it suited him. This is selective principle, the kind that always ends with more money and power flowing leftward.

The broader rot is clear. Tim Walz embodies the modern Democrat Party: insulated elites who grow government, enrich allies, and exempt themselves from the consequences. While he virtue-signaled on national stages, Minnesota endured record crime in its cities, education scores that embarrass the Midwest, and a border with reality that’s wider open than the southern one he helped facilitate chaos over. His wife’s nonprofit salary, the family’s property portfolio questions, the endless scandals, none of it slowed the grift. Now this final act of self-service caps it off.

One-party Democrat dominance breeds exactly this arrogance. Walz’s $25k raise isn’t an anomaly; it’s the symptom of a political class that views taxpayers as an endless ATM for their ambitions and retirements. As his administration limps to the finish line, let this be a reminder: power unchecked leads to politicians who preach sacrifice and practice self-enrichment.

Tim Walz just proved, one last time, why Minnesota, and America, needs a Republican reckoning. The raise isn’t just tone-deaf. It’s theft wrapped in lame-duck excuses.

Leave a comment