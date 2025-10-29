Remember the Walz “snitch line”? You should — because it revealed exactly who Tim Walz is when no one can stop him.

While Minnesotans were locked inside their homes — praying they wouldn’t lose their jobs, their kids’ futures, or their sanity — Walz was busy building a spy network. He recruited everyday citizens to turn in their neighbors for daring to live like free people. A backyard BBQ? Report it. A struggling shop trying to survive? Report it. Christmas? Report it.

Oddly reminiscent of the Gestapo in Nazi Germany. And Walz has the balls to call Trump a dictator, and those of us who voted for and support our president, Fascists? Doing a little projection are we, Tim?

For the record I personally never complied with any of Walz’s mandates and executive orders. Not one of them. I even put up a sign on my property that said, in big, bold letters for all to see, “Masks are banned on these premises.”

Tim Walz told us who he is:

A man who places government over people.

A man who thinks rights are temporary and expendable.

A man who believes neighbors should inform on neighbors.

That shit is police state shit. If you want my opinion… that son-of-a-bitch should be planted six feet under. I will never forgive him for what he did and I will never forgive my fellow Minnesotans for doing exactly what our founder Benjamin Franklin warned us not to do: purchasing a little (perceived) temporary safety at the expense of liberty. That’s sickening, and those sheep deserve neither liberty nor safety. They’re cowards, and cowards make me sick.

I’m still just as hot under the collar now as I was back then. So why am I bringing up these wounds? Because that prick is running for a third term and we all need to remember, vividly, who that vile piece of garbage, that Hitler-wannabe is.

