Back in 2008, Minnesota voters approved what’s known as the Legacy Amendment: a sales tax hike of 0.375%, supposedly to protect clean water, preserve habitat, maintain parks and trails, and fund arts and cultural programs. At the time, supporters pitched it as a visionary step—just a few extra cents on every purchase, they said, to safeguard Minnesota’s natural beauty and heritage.

Sixteen years later, the tax is still with us, and it will be until 2034. It has raised billions of dollars. And while some of that money has gone to legitimate conservation efforts, much has been funneled into questionable projects, arts grants with little accountability, and bureaucracy that seems far removed from the average Minnesotan’s priorities.

This is the problem with dedicating tax revenue in the constitution: once it’s locked in, it’s nearly impossible to reassess. Families face higher costs at the store, while politicians and nonprofits spend freely, knowing the money is guaranteed. At a time when Minnesotans are struggling with rising prices, it’s worth asking whether this tax—dreamed up in a very different economic era—still makes sense.

Minnesota’s outdoors and cultural life are important. But that doesn’t mean we should accept a permanent tax increase without scrutiny. It’s time to take a hard look at the Legacy Fund, demand real accountability, and ask whether government should still be collecting billions for programs that voters approved nearly two decades ago.

