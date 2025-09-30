Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood butcher, just lost his final appeal. Good. The Supreme Court slammed the last door shut, and now the only thing left is to carry out the sentence he’s owed for more than a decade.

Hasan isn’t some tragic figure or misunderstood soul — he’s a traitor and a terrorist who slaughtered 13 unarmed Americans and tried to martyr himself in a blaze of Islamofascist glory. Instead, he wound up in a wheelchair on death row,😂👍 eating three meals a day while his victims lie in the ground. If that isn’t obscene, what is?

Spare me the hand-wringing about “life without parole.” That’s not justice; that’s a taxpayer-funded retirement plan. Hasan declared war on his own brothers and sisters in uniform.

The death penalty was designed for monstrous savages exactly like him.

Thirteen coffins went into the earth in 2009. Thirteen families had their futures shattered. They’ve waited long enough while lawyers milked the system with frivolous appeals. The courts have spoken, the appeals are done, and justice has been delayed long past reason.

Nidal Hasan wanted to be a martyr. Let’s finally oblige him.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness