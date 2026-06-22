Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R. Scott Allen's avatar
R. Scott Allen
4h

I’m sure it had nothing to do with their beloved muslim overlords, also hating dogs.😞👳🏾‍♂️

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
1h

the park boards budget is phenomenally large and those sons of bitches put up blockades on the parkways during the corona scam demic to make the peasants suffer, minnehaha parks condition has been disgusting and Pakistani like in its decay, broken Gates Rusty signage broken stairs and now indulging the Islamics😖

the last few times I was there I was the only native American amongst the Sea of dystopian disunited Nations swarming about 🤷🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼‍♂️

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