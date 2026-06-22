Let’s start this post with what I wrote in a June 15 post about this very subject, before the dog park decision was made.

That’s the thing about Democrats, they’re all the same in this respect. If there’s something fun and enjoyable they will take it away, regulate it, make rules, tax or invent fee’s and ruin it for everyone. They suck the “joy” out of life. I’m not joshing you, I’m just stating a fact. They’re doing it again in Minneapolis.

Last Wednesday (June 17, 2026) the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted 8–1 on June 17 to decommission the popular Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park by the end of 2026, ending more than 30 years of off-leash use at the site.

Commissioners who supported closure described the action as an effort to address historical harms and restore appropriate stewardship of a sacred landscape.

Bunch of dumbasses. It’s woke bullshit. The past is over and done with. Move on.

Thousands of dog owners opposed the move. Petition drives gathered significant support, and many residents argued that:

The park is one of Minneapolis’ most popular off-leash areas.

It provides rare access to trails, beaches, and moving water for dogs.

The board moved too quickly and did not seek enough public input before making its decision.

Alternatives should have been explored before closure.

Commissioner Cathy Abene, the lone dissenting vote, proposed delaying the decision until September to allow additional public engagement and consideration of replacement sites. Her amendment failed.

One of the central points of dispute is whether human remains have been conclusively identified within the dog park itself.

Nope. Zero evidence to that recycled bullshit.

Critics, in other words logical, balanced folks with common sense who live in reality, including certain Indigenous voices have questioned whether the evidence has been fully verified and publicly documented. Letters submitted to the board argued that uncertainty over the exact location and nature of any remains makes it difficult to have an informed public discussion.

As a result, the debate has not simply been “dog park versus sacred site.” It has also involved disagreement over:

How much evidence exists regarding burial locations.

Whether cultural and spiritual significance alone justifies closure.

How public land should balance recreational use with Indigenous stewardship and historical preservation.

The off-leash designation is scheduled to end by the close of 2026. The Park Board has said it will work with the public to identify possible replacement dog-park locations, though commissioners acknowledge it may be difficult to find another site with the same combination of woods, river access, and open space.

The Park Board isn’t going to do squat.

Thousands of good people in Minneapolis just got bent over and f#$*ed in the ass.

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