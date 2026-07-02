The images coming out of St. Paul are unacceptable. Business owners describe walking to work through sprawling tramp encampments, open drug use, theft, discarded needles, and intimidation. One owner compared the scene to “The Walking Dead.” While the reality is harsh, it reflects the desperation of people who have watched their livelihoods deteriorate while elected officials sit around with their thumbs up their asses.

For too long, progressive DFL leaders have treated encampments as an unavoidable consequence of modern life. They are not. They are the result of policy choices that fail to enforce laws against public camping, drug trafficking, vandalism, and theft. Business owners pay taxes with the expectation that sidewalks will be safe, parks will be usable, and customers will not have to navigate dangerous conditions and constant panhandling to enter a store.

Government’s first responsibility is public safety. Cities should enforce laws consistently, remove illegal tramp towns promptly, prosecute repeat offenders, and expand involuntary treatment when individuals are unable to care for themselves, Public spaces cannot become permanent camps.

Families trying to run neighborhood businesses deserve better than watching customers disappear because their commercial districts have become unsafe. Residents deserve parks and sidewalks that belong to everyone, not to criminal activity.

St. Paul has the resources and talent to solve this problem. What’s been missing is the political will to put public safety first. Until that changes, more businesses will close, more neighborhoods will decline, and more lives will continue to be harmed.

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