The Trump administration just took a bold step to protect Minnesota’s children and restore common sense to our schools. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has ordered Minnesota—and 45 other states—to remove gender ideology from federally funded sex education programs. This is exactly what we voted for.

For years, the left has used education as a political weapon. They claim it’s about “health” and “inclusion,” but we all know what’s really going on: indoctrination. Instead of teaching kids how to avoid pregnancy or prevent sexually transmitted infections—the actual purpose of the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP)—schools have turned sex ed into a crash course in woke gender theory, that comes straight from the mouths of lunatics living in an imaginary world supported by imaginary science taught by Junk Scientists with mental illness.

Here in Minnesota state health programs are funded by more than $2 million in federal money. Look at this fairy tale bullshit of mentally ill morons. It includes lessons where students are encouraged to declare their pronouns, write poetry about gender identity, and discuss how “settler colonialism” affected Two-Spirit people. That isn’t sex education. It’s radical, insane left-wing propaganda being shoved down the throats of kids who should be learning facts—not bullshit like that.

President Trump’s message could not be clearer: if you want federal funding, stick to the law. PREP was created to reduce teen pregnancy and fight disease—not to teach middle schoolers some made-up fairy tale that boys can be girls and girls can be boys when they can’t, because it’s biologically impossible. If states don’t comply within 60 days, they lose the funding. Period. That’s accountability, something the left hates.

Do parents decide what their children learn? Or do unelected bureaucrats, activist “teachers” or sick-in-the-head school boards push their ideology on our kids without permission?

The left thinks they know better than you. They believe they have the right to override parents and dictate what your child should think about sex, gender, and identity. They want to erase biological reality and normalize ideas that the overwhelming majority of Americans reject, and know to be stupid bullshit that is not real.

This is why Trump’s action matters. It’s not just about curriculum—it’s about protecting parental rights and making sure taxpayer money is not used to undermine families.

Predictably, the left-wing activist media and activist groups are losing their minds. They claim removing gender ideology from sex ed will “harm” LGBTQ+ youth. That’s nonsense.

The truth is simple: sex education should be about biology, not politics and lunacy. Teach kids the science of reproduction, the risks of STDs, and the importance of responsibility. Leave gender activism out of the classroom.

If Minnesota and other states want to keep those federal dollars, they need to comply. And if they don’t, let them explain to taxpayers why they chose gender activism over kids’ health.

The left has hijacked our schools long enough. We’re taking them back.

