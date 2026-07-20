President Trump’s recent endorsement of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for Minnesota governor represents a loyalty-driven choice that risks undermining Republican chances in a possibly competitive race. While Trump’s support for allies is understandable, Lindell’s profile makes him a particularly weak standard-bearer in a state that leans heavily Democrat and demands broad appeal.

Minnesota has not elected a Republican governor since 2006. With Tim Walz not seeking re-election and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as the likely DFL nominee, Republicans need a candidate who can consolidate the party, attract independents, and avoid easy attacks. Lindell fails on these fronts miserably. He placed third at the state GOP convention, behind House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Kendall Qualls, signaling limited institutional support even among activists.

Lindell’s national brand rests heavily on his unyielding promotion of 2020 election fraud claims, including costly defamation battles with Dominion and Smartmatic. These fights have drained resources, invited relentless media scrutiny, and cemented a polarizing image. In a general election, Democrats would weaponize this history, lawsuits, and business setbacks (store closures, retailer boycotts) to paint him as an extremist rather than a serious executive. Minnesota voters, including many moderates and suburbanites, prioritize competence on taxes, crime, and education, over relitigating past elections.

Personal and financial baggage compounds the problem. Public records showed tens of thousands in delinquent property taxes on his Tonka Bay home (though he claims resolution), and he spent a lot of time in Texas during Minnesota’s challenges under Walz. His business struggles have raised questions about management acumen as well. Even Trump previously stopped short of a full endorsement before offering one, reflecting awareness of these vulnerabilities.

The Minnesota Republican Party chairman publicly expressed surprise at the endorsement, urging delegates to back the candidate “best positioned to defeat Amy Klobuchar” and warning of another DFL trifecta. Other candidates have invested years in party-building and legislative work; Lindell’s appeal is narrower, concentrated among a frenzied base.

Trump’s instinct to reward loyalty and a fighter who “suffered” for the cause is clear. Yet endorsements should also weigh victory. In a deep blue state with a formidable opponent like Klobuchar, nominating a candidate with high name recognition but deep electability deficits hands Democrats a target-rich environment. Republicans would be better served by a disciplined, unifying figure capable of broadening the tent. Lindell’s strengths as an activist do not translate to the governing demands of the governorship or the realities of Minnesota politics. Trump’s endorsement may energize some, but it repeats patterns where loyalty overrides pragmatism, with predictable results at the ballot box.

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